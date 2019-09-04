On September 4, 2015, 45 soldiers were martyred in the Saudi-led operation in Yemen

45 Emirati soldiers were martyred on September 4, 2015 while taking part in fighting the Saudi-led operation aimed at driving out Houthi rebels in Yemen. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Heartfelt tributes poured in from across the UAE in honour of the 45 soldiers who were martyred on September 4, 2015.

To commemorate the brave men who lost their lives as part of the Saudi-led operation in Yemen, residents took to social media to express their gratitude for the sacrifices made for the nation.

@mahmoud_mahmo15, prayed for Allah to have mercy on the souls of the UAE martyrs and said their sacrifices for the sake of the nation and its national security was not in vain.

The 45 Emirati soldiers were martyred four years ago while fighting in the Saudi-led operation aimed at driving out Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Social media users also posted photos of some of the martyrs who were killed in Yemen, and said the actions of the brave men will not be forgotten.

Rashid Al Kitbi said: “On this day in 2015, 10 Saudi soldiers, 45 Emirati soldiers, 32 Yemenis, and five Bahrainis from the Arab Coalition Force were killed in Marib, northern Yemen.”

The incident took place at an arms depot at a military base in the eastern province of Marib in central Yemen near the border with Saudi Arabia.

“Your souls are no longer with us on earth but your brave actions will be told to our future generations, martyrs of the homeland,” wrote @KHAAlhe.

On the day of the incident, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered his heartfelt condolences to the people of the UAE on the death of these heroes.

“These events will only makes us more steadfast in our stand with justice. The sacrifices of our sons only makes us prouder of them, and with every passing day, we grow more determined to achieve victory. Today, the people of the UAE stand courageously behind their leadership and nation, and are unwavering in their historic stand with the Saudi-led Arab coalition,” said Sheikh Mohammed.