Dubai: UAE leaders paid rich tributes to mothers on Mother's Day on Monday, even as the community marked the occassion by writing letters to moms and holding appreciation ceremonies, among many other events across the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid rich tributes to Emirati mothers as well as mothers around the world.

Tweeting on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Mothers symbolise goodness and giving. They anchor families and raise heroes. The values and morals they instill in their children influence generations to come. On Mother’s Day and every day, we reaffirm our love and gratitude towards them and praying for their everlasting wellbeing and happiness.”

Also on Monday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a tweet that included praises for mothers by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"You are the source of life - you are life. Our words fall short of describing the amount of love and mercy that you have placed in this universe. God bless you," the tweet quoted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as saying. There was also a video in the tweet showing the care of a mother for her son from childhood till the time he becomes a man.

Every year, the UAE joins the world in observing the Mother’s Day, celebrated on March 21. The country has done much to support and empower mothers. In 2003, the UAE established the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood to take care of all issues related to the development, welfare and well-being of mothers and children.

National strategy

In 2018, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and ‘Mother of the Nation’, instructed the Council to prepare a national strategy titled ‘UAE mother, child and youth-friendly’ in cooperation with its strategic partners.

Conference at Expo

Speaking at an international conference, titled ‘Mothers: Heroes of Human Fraternity’, at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: “Mother’s Day in the United Arab Emirates has also become a renowned occasion, in which we are pleased and honoured to celebrate the Mother of the Nation, the virtuous mother, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, may God bless her with good health and wellbeing, and may God reward her richly rewarded for Her Highness’ continuous giving and successive achievements, whether previously or recently, for this dear homeland, region and the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan addressing the conference dedicated to mothers at Expo Image Credit: Supplied

The conference was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union of the UAE, Family Development Councils, and the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity. Speakers at the conference included Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Razan Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, among others.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid said: “When we talk about ‘developing self-awareness at the mercy of the mothers’, the responsibility here lies first and foremost with the woman, who, during 50 years of development and empowerment [in the UAE] , has proved herself deserving merit and distinctiveness, and worthy of the title of ‘Champion of Tolerance’.”

Razan Al Mubarak said: “We in the UAE are fortunate to be in the care of Her Highness the Mother of the Nation, who we take pride in as a universal humanitarian symbol of giving and supporting, not only for Emirati women and mothers, but for all women in the world. We are all fully aware that Her Highness, the Mother of the Nation, has performed good deeds for all and counting her actions and efforts are impossible.”

Working moms

Meanwhile Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held a series of cultural and recreational events inside and outside RTA in celebration of the occasion. Several mothers and children of working women took part in the events and a host of RTA’s female employees were honoured with the ‘Ideal Mother’s Award’.

Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director of the Office of the Director-General and Chairman of the Board, RTA, extended sincere thanks to Mother of the Nation Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for the unlimited support to UAE women, especially mothers.

Several working mothers were honoured with the 'Ideal Mother' award at RTA Image Credit: Supplied

“RTA witnessed a series of various events and activities, which included organising a visit to the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and a visit to the Al Fahidi Museum, in addition to a private visit to the children’s nursery at RTA and organising the children’s design event for a special Mother’s Day card,” said Al Marri.

“RTA is keen to engage female employees in 2022 events. It called on female employees to design ‘Thank You Mom’ card to present to their mothers on this occasion. Several female employees were honoured with the 'Ideal Mother' award. Celebrations included the First-Generation event, a photo session of mothers of the first generation expressing their excitement by the celebrations of the event and My Heritage event, where traditional handicrafts of mothers are displayed in collaboration with an international company.”

40 mothers honoured

In Sharjah, the Breastfeeding Friends Association, one of the health support associations in the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, honoured 40 mothers who breastfeed for two years and mothers who has COVID-19 and continued breastfeeding of all nationalities, in appreciation of their role in providing children with healthy nutrition and proper care.

Books about mothers

Also in celebration of Mother’s Day, UAE-based publisher Kalimat, specialised in Arabic books for children and the youth, is offering a selection of books that touch upon the bonds of love between mothers and children.

The stories delve into concerns of separation, love, hopes and dreams that children frequently experience and explores the values mothers seek to instil in their young ones.

Cover of ‘Mom is a Suitcase’, written by Sahar Naja Mahfouz and illustrated by Katya Longhi Image Credit: Supplied