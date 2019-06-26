Abu Dhabi: The Federal Public Prosecution has launched a smart initiative aimed at investigating and executing criminal cases of defendants travelling through the country’s ports within 15 to 30 minutes.

Ahmad Al Hammadi, spokesman for the Federal Public Prosecution, said that the initiative dubbed “Smart Public Prosecution Passage” aims to speed up the procedures of litigation in criminal cases, facilitate procedures for travellers and cut the costs of normal procedures.

“It allows travellers to go on with their flights without delay by directing any person wanted in a criminal case to a smart gateway to execute sentences in the case of fines in a smart and easy way, or to connect remotely in some criminal cases through the video conferencing system and the presentation to the competent prosecutor in certain cases, such as criminal orders, and completing proceedings in a short period without taking the lengthy and tedious route,” Al Hammadi said.