Dubai: Some roads in Dubai will be closed on Saturday from 6am to 10am to give way to the staging of the 12th edition of the annual ‘Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge’.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted a short video clip on Friday detailing which roads and until what time they would be closed. RTA also advised motorists to “depart early and use alternative routes to reach their destination easily”.
RTA tweeted: “View the roads affected during the 12th edition of Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge that will kick off on Saturday, 19 February from 6 AM until 10 AM. Depart early and use alternative routes to reach your destination easily.”
Affected roads
Affected roads are along Motor City, D61 Hessa Street, E311 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai Sports City, D72 Al Al Asayel Street, E44 Al Khail Road D61, E44 Al Khail Road D86, Gems Al Barsha, Discovery Gardens, Emirates Hills, D86 The Lakes, Remram, Al Yalayis, and E77 Expo Road.
Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the region’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.