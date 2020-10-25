Sheikh Hamdan briefed during inauguration of the command room in Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Sunday inaugurated the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training.

The state-of-the-art training facility of the Transport Security Department in Dubai aims to enhance security efforts and increase the readiness of security and law enforcement personnel. Equipped with the latest tools, the station utilises virtual reality and simulation technologies to provide comprehensive scenario-based emergency training.

On this occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE security sector has become one of the most advanced globally thanks to the guidance of the leadership and their keenness to strengthen the country’s security system and ensure protection for the entire community.

Sheikh Hamdan tweeted a video showing the opening of the new command room at Hamdan Smart Station for training and simulation at the Transport Security Department in Dubai Police. “We inaugurated the special command room at Hamdan Smart Station. The support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai], and the efforts of the nation’s loyal people will make the position of our country firmly established among the safest and most secure countries in the world,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

“The highest level of security readiness in Dubai in accordance with the international standards will ensure protection of the society and deal with all situations efficiently. Continuous training of our specialised cadres is a strategic target which we provide all the capabilities to maintain the highest levels of performance.”

Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim; Commander in Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; Director General of State Security in Dubai Major General Talal Belhoul; Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer; and Colonel Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transport Security Department in Dubai, also attended the inauguration.

Smart security systems

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was briefed on the smart security systems used in the operation room, including the CCTV systems installed in Dubai Metro stations, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) surveillance cameras installed in the Expo 2020 Metro Station and the smart biometric attendance system.