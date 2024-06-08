Additionally, a maximum of 30 per cent window tinting is permitted on all Abu Dhabi buses, with the exception of the windscreen to ensure optimal driver visibility.

Benefits of tinting

Highlighting window tinting as a key element in elevating the passenger experience, Abu Dhabi Mobility emphasises its role in combating harsh sunlight and reducing in-vehicle temperatures. This measure prioritises passenger comfort and safety on every journey, safeguarding passengers from harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays and enhancing the overall bus travel experience, the authority said.