The Dubai Police on Wednesday warned motorists to take caution after an accident occurred on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Dubai.
The accident took place before Mall of Emirates bridge towards Dubai, resulting in traffic delays.
“Accident on SZR before Mall of Emirates Bridge towards Dubai, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious,” Dubai Police tweeted.
Another accident was also reported on Sheikh Zayed Road at World Trade Centre entrance towards Jebel Ali.
The police advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid long delays.