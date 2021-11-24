Sharjah: A truck loaded with vegetables overturned on Sharjah Corniche Road on Wednesday, causing a traffic jam. The police and civil defence authorities in the emirate dealt with the accident to protect the surrounding area from diesel leakage.
Lieutenant Colonel Omar Bu Ghanem, deputy director of Traffic and Patrol Department, said the police operations room received a call at 1.45pm about the incident and emergency crews moved to the accident site.
What happened?
The accident occurred as the driver of the truck, of an Asian nationality, entered the roundabout at high speed and lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
The emergency team were working to clear the road until night.
Motorists were meanwhile urged to use alternative routes.