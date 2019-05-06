Rush hour traffic pattern shifts as working hours and school timings change for Ramadan

Slow moving traffic around 5pm on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, on the first day Ramadan. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Traffic snarls in Dubai and Sharjah saw a spike on the first day of Ramadan as motorists adjusted to change in working hours and school timings.

While the morning rush hours remained usual with all roads leading to Dubai clogged from 6am to 9am, the peak hours for the return journey shifted, as offices closed early.

As the rush to get back home began as early as 1pm, most highways in Dubai witnessed congestion, particularly in the direction of Sharjah.

Several accidents were reported on Ittihad Road, Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and other key arteries adding to the woes of drivers and slowing down traffic further.

On Ittihad Road, tailbacks could be seen from Deira City Centre, heading all the way to Taawun Interchange in Sharjah, while on Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, traffic began building up from Mirdiff Interchange all the way to National Paints Junction.

Al Khaleej Road, Shindagha Tunnel, Airport Tunnel and Beirut Street are also affected by high volume of traffic.

With the rush to get back home and reduced focus due to fasting, traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities peak in Ramadan. This, despite several awareness campaigns organised by authorities and private entities to alert motorists of potential hazards.

Safety tips for motorists:

Be aware of your own potential limitations.

Watch out for other traffic participants potentially under the same effects.

Drive defensively.

Plan for possible delays and add a time buffer.

Always wear your seat belt – Ramadan is a good time to finally start this habit.

Be extra careful during rush-hour.

Approach signals carefully at Iftar time.

Keep a sufficient distance between vehicles and don’t tailgate.

Leave early to avoid the need of rushing and speeding.

Avoid fatigue and get enough sleep.

Pull over immediately when you are becoming drowsy.