Shamshad Malang was awarded for his honesty and integrity in returning lost money

Shamshad Malang was honoured by Sharjah RTA on Thursday for returning Dh15,000 discovered in his cab. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: An honest taxi driver was recognised on Thursday for leading the life of a true role model.

Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan, Director of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), honoured Shamshad Malang for returning Dh15,000 that was left behind in his cab.

Upon discovering the cash, Malang, who works at Kalba city in the emirate of Sharjah, immediately returned the money to the main office.

The transport authority was able to locate the owner of the money by tracking down the report issued by the Lost and Found Department.

How to report lost items

Sharjah

Passengers who lose items in taxis or buses can contact Sharjah RTA on its 24 hour hotline 600 525 252.

Dubai

If you have a complaint or you have had a bad experience on your trip, contact the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on its website via the feedback and suggestions section.

If you feel your complaint would be better handled by telephone, call the RTA on 800 90 90.

Passengers are encouraged to check that they have all of their belongings at the end of each journey. If any item is accidentally left in the vehicle, the driver will, if the item is not claimed, deliver the item to the police.

The RTA customer service employees are available 24 hours a day.

Abu Dhabi