Dubai: Stepping up its campaign against illegal activities, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has carried out inspection campaigns targeting vehicles abandoned in the vicinity of vehicle registration centres.
Being carried out in cooperation with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Department of Economic Development, the campaign is part of RTA’s efforts to curb “uncivilised” practices near the registration centres such as selling of vehicles, leaving vehicles with no registration plates etc.
“The launch of this campaign follows the detection of illegal practices in the surroundings of vehicle registration centres such as the selling and buying of vehicles, leaving vehicles with no number plates and the assembly of towing vehicles, which creates uncivilised appearance for the city,” said Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Vehicles Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA.
The campaign has covered all registration centres and has resulted in the removal of 121 vehicles so far.