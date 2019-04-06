Roads and underpasses of new tourist project scheduled for completion by June end

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday said 80 per cent of road works leading to ‘Jewel of the Creek’ project, undertaken in collaboration with Dubai International Real Estate, have been completed.

The construction of road works and underpasses for the project are scheduled for completion by the end of June.

The announcement came from Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors.

The project, which lies between Al Maktoum and Floating bridges, will be a tourist destination on the shores of Dubai Creek.

Al Tayer made the statements during a site visit of the project, which includes the construction of entry and exit points of the Jewel of the Creek.

He said: “The project includes the construction of tunnels extending 1.4km and roads spanning 7km. The ground and basement access points of the Jewel of the Creek project have been linked with Baniyas Street to the north, and Al Ittihad Street to the east, through streets, tunnels and slope roads leading to the basement parking of the project.”

The project also includes the construction of a footbridge extending 81m over Baniyas Street by the last quarter of this year, together with other lighting works and protecting and shifting the existing utility lines, Al Tayer added.

What's under progress?

The northern access of the project comprises entry points to the basement parking through the tunnel for traffic bound to the west of Baniyas Street and the traffic inbound from the slope road of Al Maktoum Bridge. It also includes exit points for the basement parking through the tunnel to Baniyas Street towards the east and west, in addition to exit points to the north-east leading to the sloping Eastern road from Al Maktoum Bridge to Baniyas Street.

Works also include the construction of roads for the surface entry points for the traffic inbound from Al Ittihad Street to the south, and single-lane tunnels to the east for the parking to provide an exit in the direction of Abu Dhabi and Al Ittihad Street to the north.

The Jewel of the Creek project encompasses a five-star hotel with 438 rooms, four residential towers comprising serviced apartments, 20 restaurants, a man-made lake, and a waterfront promenade and marina for 65 berths.