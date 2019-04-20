Prizes totalling Dh2.6 million to be given away in December

Dubai: Online registration for the 6th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will open on May 1, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.

The three-day event, to be held from December 7 to 10, 2019, will have cultural diversity as its theme, the RTA has revealed.

The annual event will see the winners of the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Award for Innovation in Project Management honoured with prizes totalling Dh2.6 million.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said that the DIPMF reflects Dubai’s efforts to play an active role in leading the development in the region and providing the tools of accelerating this drive on scientific basis.