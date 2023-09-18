Sharjah: From Tuesday, September 19, a section of Maliha Road in Sharjah — a major traffic artery — will be closed for a month in the direction of Sharjah.
Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) posted a map of the closure on X (formerly Twitter), saying the closure — on the Sharjah-bound lane—- will last from September 19 to October 18, to make way for maintenance works.
“Kindly use the alternative routes and follow the traffic and directional signs,” it urged motorists.
Previously, the opposite side of the street — in the direction of Dubai — was partially closed for road works.
Many commuters from Sharjah use Mailha Road in the mornings to connect to Emirates Road to reach work in Dubai and then in the evenings to get back home.