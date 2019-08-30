N30 route will run from 10pm to 5am, 11 other routes also improved

Dubai: A new night bus service will start operating on Sunday, September 1 from International City to Dubai Airport Terminal Two.

The N30 service from Dragon Mart Two to Terminal Two via Rashidiya Metro Station will run from 10pm to 5am.

On top of this, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have also improved the timing and connectivity of 11 other routes to boost Dubai’s public bus network. Those other 11 routes are; 11A, 24, 34, 50, 56, 95, 95A, 96, F53, X25 and N55.