Dubai: A new night bus service will start operating on Sunday, September 1 from International City to Dubai Airport Terminal Two.
The N30 service from Dragon Mart Two to Terminal Two via Rashidiya Metro Station will run from 10pm to 5am.
On top of this, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have also improved the timing and connectivity of 11 other routes to boost Dubai’s public bus network. Those other 11 routes are; 11A, 24, 34, 50, 56, 95, 95A, 96, F53, X25 and N55.
A statement said “the RTA is always keen to broaden and upgrade the scope of the public bus network. It takes relentless efforts to enhance the integration of public buses with other transit means, such as the metro, tram and water transport. Such efforts are aimed to make these modern transit modes the best mobility choice across Dubai.”