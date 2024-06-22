Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, Member of the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Customer Council in RTA, stated, “Traditional abras are a preferred mode of transport for residents and a key attraction for tourists. Therefore, they play a significant role in enhancing the emirate’s tourism profile. It is essential to engage with abras’ operators and owners to monitor progress and discuss advancements in marine transport projects that support their operations.

Eight new proposals

“RTA is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and happiness by continuously improving and upgrading our services to match Dubai’s reputation both regionally and globally. During this meeting, we received eight proposals from traditional abras’ owners and operators, a testament to their active engagement. These ideas will be thoroughly studied by a dedicated team, which will assess their practical application in serving the interests of both stakeholders and riders,” he added.