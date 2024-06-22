Dubai: The Customer Council of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently met with traditional abras’ operators to explore improvement and innovation opportunities in the marine transport business.
The 145th session of the council discussed RTA’s principal initiatives in this regard and gave an overview of the services offered by the Marine Transport Department as part of Public Transport Agency.
Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, Member of the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Customer Council in RTA, stated, “Traditional abras are a preferred mode of transport for residents and a key attraction for tourists. Therefore, they play a significant role in enhancing the emirate’s tourism profile. It is essential to engage with abras’ operators and owners to monitor progress and discuss advancements in marine transport projects that support their operations.
Eight new proposals
“RTA is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and happiness by continuously improving and upgrading our services to match Dubai’s reputation both regionally and globally. During this meeting, we received eight proposals from traditional abras’ owners and operators, a testament to their active engagement. These ideas will be thoroughly studied by a dedicated team, which will assess their practical application in serving the interests of both stakeholders and riders,” he added.
Al Mulla highlighted that the RTA has recently enhanced the Deira Old Souk Marine Transport Station, which serves Old Municipality Street and the Gold Souk area, connects it to Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai stations. These enhancements are part of a larger plan to improve the infrastructure and services related to marine transport to increase the number of users, especially for traditional abras.