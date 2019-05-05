Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Sunday launched the Happiness Bus for transporting workers from their accommodation to their work place.

The air-conditioned buses, which have portable hanging fans, also contain a cold drinking water unit inside. Other features include tubeless tyres, a contact system, a first aid box and an emergency exit door.

The special service is being provided to workers who are employed in the private sector as of now.

The ministry said the facility will be extended to workers across the emirates, but didn’t reveal how many such specially licensed buses will be rolled out.

Qassim Mohammad Jamil, director of Guidance Department in the inspection sector of the MoHRE, and Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Al Shamsi, director general of Federal Licensing Department at the Ministry of Interior, addressed the joint press conference.

Brig Al Shamsi said the initiative will provide better services to workers and ensure they have a safe journey between their work sites and accommodations and reduce traffic accidents.