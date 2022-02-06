Dubai: Public transport experts, academicians, government officials, professionals and participants from 48 countries have gathered for ‘MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022’ being held Sunday to Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, opened the event, jointly organised and hosted by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Brussels-based UITP (International Association of Public Transport), around 2,000 participants as well as 73 speakers and 40 exhibitors from 19 countries are talking part in the event that centres on ‘Building the Future of Mobility’.
Organisers said the congress, which was cancelled in 2020, is aimed at bringing together “expert voices to move forward the debate on urban mobility at a crucial time for the transport sector.”
High on the congress agenda are: Evolution of autonomous vehicles and technologies; use of AI (artificial intelligence) and Big Data in public transport; dynamic on-demand public transport services; financial sustainability post-pandemic, livable cities, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), non-motorised travel, safety and security, service excellence, smart governance, talent management, smart mobility, and technology enablers.
Global platform
Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, said: “The importance of the event is underlined by its role as an interactive global platform that brings together officials, industry leaders, policymakers, legislators, developers, consultants, operators, manufacturers and all public transport stakeholders from all over the world.”
He added: “Through this event, we are looking forward to finding sustainable solutions and launching innovative projects that serve public transport commuters and offer them smooth mobility while sticking to high standards of health and safety. This is particularly important under the exceptional circumstances forced by the COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors including public transport.”
Hackathon contest
Meanwhile, the RTA awarded the winners in the ‘4th Public Transport Hackathon’ that was held recently in cooperation with Cisco.
The competition saw the participation of 60 students from 21 universities across the UAE.
Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA Board Member, said: “The students presented practical and innovative ideas and solutions. They worked intensively over three days to find solutions and propose projects to tackle the challenges facing public transport.”
Winners
First place: Nora Abdlhallem, Noora Al Hammadi, Mohamed Firas Adil, Sultan Abu Ghazal, Elnura Zhalieva, Muhamed Shajahan, Mariam Elkhatib, Mohamed Nihaal, Judi Dairawan, and Zahra Al Ameri
Second place: Sened Abraham, Saif Alramahi, Joel D’Souza, Sudais Javed, Muhammad Uzair Khattak, Sarah Zahir Syeda, Dima Ahmad, Noureldine Ahmed, and Chandrashekhar Ramaprasad
Third place: Selam Mekonen, Hassan Mohammed, Urooj Zahid, Joshua Brown, Afshan Majid, Reham Shaikh, and Sana Abouelnour.