Dubai: Emirates will hold the title of operating the world’s shortest A380 flight when it starts double daily trips from Dubai to Muscat from July 1. Flying just a distance of 340km each way — shorter than the length of all the wiring on board — this will be the shortest trip for a double-decker super jumbo on earth. The new flight breaks the airline’s own record for short distance super jumbo trips previously held by the Dubai-Doha connection of just 379km. However Emirates cancelled that flight in 2017. Twice daily trips will depart Dubai at 8.25am and arrive in Muscat at 9.40am, before leaving Muscat at 11.15am and arriving in Dubai at 12.25pm. The late afternoon flight will then depart Dubai at 4.10pm before arriving in Muscat at 5.25pm and turning back again at 7.05pm for a 8.15pm arrival in Dubai. Timings in winter will vary.