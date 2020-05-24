Eid business hours announced for all RTA services in Dubai Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced business hours for its services during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. This includes customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metros, trams, marine transport and vehicle testing centres.

Vehicle testing centres and customer happiness centres will be closed from Friday May 22 to Tuesday May 26 and will reopen on Wednesday May 27.

Smart centres in Umm Al Ramool, Deira, Barsha and head office will remain operational as usual 24/7.

Metro stations on the Red Line will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 7am to 9pm, and on Friday from 10am to 9pm.

The Green Line will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 7am to 9pm, and on Friday from 10am to 9pm.

Dubai Tram will be operating on the same timing, from Saturday to Thursday from 7am to 9pm, and on Friday from 10am to 9pm.

During the holiday, all Dubai Buses will operate from 6am to 8pm. The services will be operating at main stations; Gold Souq, Al Ghubaiba Stations, and subsidiary stations namely Deira, City Centre, Sabkha, Jebel Ali, Karama, Union Square, and Satwa. It also covers the Metro Link service at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, and Etisalat. Route C01 from Satwa will be operating 24/7. All external bus stations will remain closed during the Eid holiday.

Marine transport from May 24 to 26 will be operating as follows. Water Bus at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade), Dubai Creek stations (Old Dubai Souq–Baniyas), and Old Deira Souq (Sabkha-Al Fahidi) (Al Seef-Baniyas) will operate from 9am to 7pm. The Water Bus will operate at Al Jaddaf-Dubai Festival City Station from 7:30am to 7pm.

Traditional abras will operate during the holiday at Old Dubai Souq-Sabkha and Old Deira Souq from 6am to 7pm.