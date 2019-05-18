I-Counter in Dubai can process driving licence renewal, vehicle registration and much more

Dubai: Motorists will now have an additional channel to get their driving related transactions done at any time of the day or night as the Roads and Transport Authority launches I-Counter, a mini smart and integrated customer service centre, which can be easily relocated.

Similar to smart kiosk, the I-Counter enables clients to make self-service transactions round-the-clock, processing all transactions that can be availed via the Smart Kiosk, except for cash payment and printout of transactions.

Services offered through the I-Counter include making inquiries, payment of traffic fines, licensing/renewing of vehicle registration, and issuing/renewing driver license.

They also include issuing of replacement of a lost vehicle registration card, certificate of vehicle ownership/non-ownership, replacement of a lost driver licence, insurance premium reimbursement certificate, and clearance certificate.

Soon, RTA is planning to add more services such as the refund of payments and the top-up of Nol cards/seasonal parking cards.

Launching the new facility that serves customers in five languages (Arabic, English, Malayalam, Urdu, and Chinese), Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s RTA, stressed on the authority’s relentless efforts to harness smart technologies for people’s convenience.

In the first phase, four machines will be deployed at Umm Ramool customer happiness centre, three at Deira customer happiness centre, another three in Dubai Ferry and a similar number in the Smart Bus.

In the next phase, RTA plans to deploy the I-Counter on board of 700 taxis, apart from having the machines at customer happiness centres at Al Barsha and Al Tawar, centres of RTA service providers and malls.

Performance Indicators

According to the RTA, Smart Kiosks or self-service machines have been a big hit since their launch a couple of years back.

The number of transactions processed through the machines has jumped from 69,811 in 2017 to 296,000 transactions in 2018, recording a massive growth rate of 324 per cent.