Measures taken to curb the unlicensed transport phenomenon include the deployment of RTA-licensed taxis in places where this illegal practice is growing. Campaigns are held to sensitise users of public transport, taxis and limousines in those places, including airports. Crackdowns are made in conjunction with strategic partners such as the Dubai Police (criminal investigations, airport security and tourist police), Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in addition to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), where administrative deportation is enforced on recurrent violators.