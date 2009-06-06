Dubai: Dubai will once again host the 59th edition of the world's most prestigious transport conference and exhibition in 2011, a senior official said.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that Dubai won the bid to host the 59th congress of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP). The RTA had also hosted the 56th UITP conference and exhibition in 2007 in the emirate.



The RTA won the bid to hold the next conference after competing with Australia and Singapore.

A high level RTA delegation led by Al Tayer has already left for Vienna, Austria, to participate in the 58th UITP event running from Sunday to Thursday. The theme of this year's conference is "Public Transport: Making the Right Mobility Choices."

"The RTA's participation in this premier global event aims to introduce the participants in this congress to the vital infrastructure projects undertaken by the RTA needed for running public transport network, and the strategic initiatives launched to achieve multi-modal integration of public transport spanning buses, metro, marine transport, and taxis," Al Tayer said.

He also noted that the RTA will showcase its experience in the field of health, safety, and conserving the environment.