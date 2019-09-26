Firm becomes first government entity in Dubai to obtain such standard

Dubai: Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has obtained ISO 29993 certification from Bureau Veritas in training drivers Outside Formal Education. Effectively, it has become one of the first government entities in Dubai to obtain such a high standard.

Dr Yousuf Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, received the certificate from Marwan Al Aridi, Certification Manager and Michael Moreno, Vice President of the ISO-awarding company, in the presence of several officials from both parties.

“Obtaining ISO Certificate in training drivers Outside Formal Education is a testament to the sound approach of Dubai Taxi Corporation in developing the human resources and enhancing their driving skills in handling safety issues as well as their attitude to passengers and tourists.