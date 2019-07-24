A young child sits on the lap of her father in a car. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Atiq-Ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: Police have warned motorists to ensure the safety of their children by buckling them up at all times in the back-seat.

The cautionary advice was issued on Wednesday after Dubai Police responded to two traffic accidents on the 311 highway of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed (MBZ) Road, and two more along Sheikh Zayed Road.

Police reported the first traffic accident on MBZ Road at 7.17am near the exit of Al Khawaneej, which caused heavy traffic delays in the area and affected commuters travelling from Sharjah into Dubai.

The second accident of the morning happened at 7.47am on Sheikh Zayed Road at Safa Bridge in the direction of the World Trade Centre, resulting in further delays. Shortly after, within half an hour, another accident took place near Safa Park but in the opposite direction.

The fourth traffic accident to delay commuters on MBZ towards Abu Dhabi was reported near Dubai Investment Park, which caused tailbacks on the busy highway.

A traffic accident near Dubai Investment Park caused further delays for motorists on Wednesday. Image Credit: Google Maps

To ensure the safety of children in the car, Dubai Police have issued a fresh warning to parents to make sure that all passengers are safely buckled up.

According to the UAE Traffic Law, all children under the age of 10 should be put in a child seat and restrained by the seatbelt when seated in the back of the vehicle. This rule must be adhered to until the child reaches 145cm in height.

Motorist who do not abide by the law will be penalised with a Dh400 fine and four black points.

Dos and don’ts