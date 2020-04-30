Dubai: The Dubai Executive Council has approved a plan to reduce the environmental footprint of the aviation industry on and the use of digital identity card in the emirate.

The plan to reduce the impact of air travel was approved during a video conference meeting chaired yesterday (Thursday) by Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the council.

The plan, developed by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, aims to ensure the sustainability of resources and a clean and healthy environment by reducing carbon footprint of the aviation industry on the short and long run.

The council also approved the use of the digital ID in the emirate. Prepared by Smart Dubai in collaboration with the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the digital ID marks an important step as part of the digital transformation drive to develop government services.