Dubai Airport's Operational Control Centre was officially opened on Wednesday, March 4 Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News

Dubai: The fully functional Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) of the world’s busiest airport was officially inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, on Wednesday.

The 75,000 sq ft facility, spread over five floors in a dedicated building off Al Ittihad Road, receives real-time data feeds from 50 systems across Dubai Airports, including the airfield, aircraft stands, baggage carousals, terminals, touch points, queueing, flight information display system and security. The 24/7 control room accommodates not just the airport staff, but also service partners from DA, Emirates, dnata, Dubai Police, RTA, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Customs, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, among others.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, with Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths and Damien Elacott VP of Airport Operations Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News

The control room, which has 120 staff working in 96 stations with 123 video wall screens round the clock, is capable of processing seven billion data points every day. Central to the AOCC is realtimeDXB, a cloud-powered platform that monitors airport operations in real-time.

Capable of visualising traffic flows, as well as compiling data generated by more than 50 operational systems, the platform allows the airport operator to better manage day-to-day operations and deliver a more refined experience for passengers passing through the airport’s terminals.