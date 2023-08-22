Dubai: Advanced buses will be rolled out to serve about 25,000 students across Dubai for the new academic year 2023-2024, which begins on August 28, according to Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC). DTC is part of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Ammar Rashid Al Braiki, Director, Fleet Operation, DTC, said: “Using DTC’s extensive experience and resources, combined with investments in advanced technologies in school buses, highlights our strategic drive to boost the confidence of parents and the entire community while providing a safe and secure transportation environment for students during the school year.”
Safety features
DTC’s school buses are equipped with a variety of smart features, including surveillance cameras, a system to ensure that no student is left behind at the end of each journey, a system to detect student movement in transit, and an emergency alert system for making immediate contact with the emergency management centre.
Buses are also fitted with advanced electronic tracking system using GPS technology and a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system to streamline the boarding and disembarkation of students as well as an automatic fire-suppression system for engines, Al Braiki said.
“DTC is eager to promote safe and responsible driving skills among school bus drivers and attendants by engaging them in specialized high-level training courses. DTC also conducts drills on the handling of emergency cases and first aid to ensure that the team is ready and able to deal with any emergencies that may arise during the school transport process,” he added.