Discount will apply from February 16 and remain for one month

Motorists in Ajman will now be able to avail of 50 per cent discounts on traffic fines. Here a driver changing lanes at the last minute before an exit (for illustrative purposes) displays a common violation. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Ajman: Motorists who did not commit any traffic offences before January 31 are eligible for a 50 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines and car confiscation fees in Ajman.

The 50 per cent discount covers all traffic violations existing in a motorist’s traffic file for Ajman.

The Traffic Department will start applying the discount on February 16 and the offer will remain for one month.

The decision was announced by Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police following directives from Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on the occasion of Ajman Police winning the Platinum Leadership Award, and 16 awards in the Ajman Award for Government Excellence.