File photo: A policeman in Sharjah manages the traffic at Buhairah Corniche. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council on Tuesday has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines and removal of traffic black points from April 1, 2020 for three months.

The Council made the announcement among series in initiatives to reduce the burden on businesses as well as residents.

The discount will include fines accumulated for offences committed before March 31.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi called on all members of the community and the owners of vehicles to benefit from this new decision, and to settle the payment of fines during this allotted period of time.

Vehicles impounded in minor violations are also included in the decision.