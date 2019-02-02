Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has aligned its strategic indicators and initiatives with the ‘Eight’ defining principles and the 50-year charter of Dubai.
The charter and principals were announced recently by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Speaking about RTA’s alignment to Shaikh Mohammad’s announcements, Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA, said: “This step is needed to keep pace with the ambitions of our leaders in harnessing the government’s resources to serve the society and ensure sustainable welfare of future generations.”
RTA anniversary
In his speech during a ceremony marking RTA’s 12th anniversary, Al Tayer said: “Dubai Government has earmarked 19 per cent of its 2019 budget to RTA. It clearly reflects the Dubai Government’s continuous support to the sustainable development and the construction of infrastructure projects required to enhance the competitiveness of the city. Such allocation will also stimulate the economic growth and underscores the government’s sustained delivery of excellent services needed for the happiness of citizens, residents and visitors.”
He added: “This year, RTA will continue with the completion of several strategic projects in support of Dubai’s development plans. Projects underway are highlighted by Route 2020 for extending Dubai Metro Red Line to the site of Expo 2020, and road projects in the surroundings of Expo. The portfolio projects underway include Al Shindagha Roads Corridor, upgrading Dubai-Al Ain Road, expanding the smart traffic systems, procuring buses, and constructing bus stations to serve Expo 2020.”
Future of transport
RTA has a comprehensive set up for planning the future of transport highlighted by the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy, aimed at converting 25 per cent of transport means into driverless mobility by 2030.
“Among the world’s pioneer projects currently under consideration at RTA is Dubai Sky Pods; a highly power-efficient futuristic autonomous mobility system; which requires infrastructure much less than conventional transit means. The future projects also include autonomous air taxi; which is being developed by a big global firm, and autonomous transit pods. RTA is working with global labs on trials of innovative transit systems to solve the first & last mile challenges,” said Al Tayer.
New services
Last year, RTA established an e-Hail company with Careem Networks to deliver online taxi booking service in Dubai. The company aims to improve the experience of taxis riders in Dubai and increase their happiness.
“RTA has launched a package of new services such as the convertible limo, limo bike, mobile customers service, loyalty points programme (nol Plus), smart booking of parking, and the automated conversation system (Mahboub),” he added.