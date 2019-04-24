DUBAI: Top Urdu poets are arriving in Dubai for a poetic on April 25.

The Aligarh Dubai Mushaira will see luminaries like Dr Rahat Indori, Dr Kumar Vishvas, Dr Nawaz Deobani and Manzar Bhopali regale listeners with sublime Hindi and Urdu verses at the city’s Shaikh Rashid Auditorium at Indian High School from 8pm onwards.