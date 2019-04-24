DUBAI: Top Urdu poets are arriving in Dubai for a poetic on April 25.
The Aligarh Dubai Mushaira will see luminaries like Dr Rahat Indori, Dr Kumar Vishvas, Dr Nawaz Deobani and Manzar Bhopali regale listeners with sublime Hindi and Urdu verses at the city’s Shaikh Rashid Auditorium at Indian High School from 8pm onwards.
Other poets of the evening include Lata Haya, Dr Popular Meetathi, Azm Shakri, Irfan Azhar, Tariq Qamar, Mumtaz Naseem and Haider Aman Haider, said organiser Pushkin Agha of Vertex events.