The main of the new channel is to communicate with visually impaired people

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has announced on Sunday the launch of its digital radio on the internet.

TRA Digital Radio aims to be an effective means by which the public can learn about the most important news, reports and services of TRA. Those who wish to listen to TRA radio can check the radio page on TRA website.

TRA digital radio is a new window through which TRA reaches its customers to introduce its achievements and services, as well as the latest developments in the ICT sector. The radio aims to reach a wider audience, including people of determination with visual impairments. The radio can be heard worldwide around the clock.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director General, said: “We ensure to provide distinctive and creative content on our social media channels. Today, we launch the online radio to complement the image with the voice in order to give our customers a comprehensive idea of TRA and its key role in regulating one of the most vital sectors of our time. ”

Al Mansoori emphasised that the launch of TRA radio comes in response to the needs and wishes of an important group of customers -- the people of determination with visual disabilities. “Our children, brothers and sisters from people of determination may not be able to follow TRA news published in newspapers, website or social media, and hence the importance of radio, which is an ideal solution for our visually impaired children to follow TRA news and services, especially smart services that they can use anywhere and anytime.”

In the second phase of the radio, specifically after the fourth quarter of 2019, the radio will have live interactive broadcast aimed at identifying the customers’ views about TRA services and taking their inquiries and suggestions, through the allocation of live broadcast hours.

The radio will broadcast TRA’s responses to the inquiries it receives through the call center, in addition to presenting the most important smart services, tips and guidance on dealing with the digital space provided by specialized engineers from the Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT) of TRA.