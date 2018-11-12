The main purpose, of course, is news. But, our daily information habitat is not just restricted to that, many of us practically live most of our lives on digital platforms. The new format of gulfnews.com embraces that evolution and gives people what they are seeking, from what’s happening in the country, region and the world to information-based services such as where to eat, watch movies and events to attend. And all of this is told through visually-rich storytelling techniques, such as explanatory multi-media long-form pieces. Our website is the place a reader can come to and find whatever it is that he or she is seeking.