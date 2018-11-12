“We welcome challenges”
This is not a relaunch. gulfnews.com has existed for more than 21 years. We understand the world is changing, innovating, especially the digital media environment. The tide has turned for the publishing industry but we’ve never baulked at a challenge — we revel in the game to stay ahead. We welcome it.
As it is in print, it is for digital, you always need to evolve and explore to give users a new experience that matches up to the high standards we’ve consistently set.
This time we are not just changing the look and feel of the website’s design, we are striving to bring to the reader quality content, we believe, they deserve and is relevant to their interests.
The main purpose, of course, is news. But, our daily information habitat is not just restricted to that, many of us practically live most of our lives on digital platforms. The new format of gulfnews.com embraces that evolution and gives people what they are seeking, from what’s happening in the country, region and the world to information-based services such as where to eat, watch movies and events to attend. And all of this is told through visually-rich storytelling techniques, such as explanatory multi-media long-form pieces. Our website is the place a reader can come to and find whatever it is that he or she is seeking.
We have further built on the interactivity and engagement layers with our reader through our social media channels, so that he or she will be a continuous part of our digital discovery.
We wish our readers an enjoyable journey with our new website: gulfnews.com.