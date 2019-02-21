Four years ago we rented a shop in Dubai. Our tenancy contract expires next month. In the past we used to renew it with the landlord without any problem. However, two weeks ago, when we asked the landlord to renew the contract, which is supposed to start from March 2019 until February 2020, he refused to renew it. According to him, the sponsor of the company who used to sign the tenancy contract has left the company and a new sponsor has joined. For that reason the landlord is not willing to sign a renewal with the new sponsor. He has instead given us three months to vacate and find a new place. My questions are: