Abu Dhabi: The inspection and monitoring teams of the Pest Control Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) have stepped up efforts to contain mosquito and fly proliferation across Abu Dhabi Emirate with the onset of mosquito breeding season that runs from March to May every year.

As part of its Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach, the Centre implements an integrated mosquito control programme to effectively control pests and ensure that their breeding rates remain under permissible levels.

Tadweer teams use digital mosquito traps linked to an electronic system to record and monitor mosquito activity every 15 minutes and their count is sent to the electronic database. In 2020, a total of 2,073,453 mosquitoes were monitored through the effective use of this trap.

Eliminating breeding sites

Tadweer also undertook various measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in various regions of Abu Dhabi through constantly surveying and monitoring potential breeding sites in farms and construction and residential project sites. It also collaborated with Abu Dhabi International Airport to monitor breeding sites of mosquitoes that transmit diseases and carried out several awareness programmes. The field teams of the Pest Control Projects Department at Tadweer are deployed to various areas of Abu Dhabi, including east and west sectors of Abu Dhabi Island, Abu Dhabi City, Yas Island, the northern and southern regions of Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region.

Tadweer’s pest control team comprises 1,259 employees including 382 technical and inspection personnel. Image Credit: Supplied

Based on the monitoring of potential breeding sites, Tadweer puts in place monthly action plans for its regular control services and takes various control measures covering all detected sites in the Emirate. Furthermore, it develops contingency plans to deal with situations that require an urgent response.

Tadweer’s pest control team comprises 1,259 employees including 382 technical and inspection personnel to monitor and control mosquitos. The team also seeks the support of additional workforce to deal with any urgent proliferation cases.