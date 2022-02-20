Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to soon gets its first quantum computer, and the UAE’s first cryptography library. A new app also enables most government services to be completed in under six minutes.
These are just some of the investments in next-generation technology that is helping shape an innovation-based economy in the capital. The Abu Dhabi Media Office has highlighted some of these advancements in a series of social media posts over the last week.
In order to enhance the emirate’s research and development capabilities, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is developing the Middle East’s first quantum computer. This will help fast-track discoveries in medicine, Artificial Intelligence and more.
The TII is also developing the UAE’s first cryptography library to help secure vital data from cyber attacks. In addition, it will see the development of what is likely to be the Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility lab in order to ensure the safe operation of next-generation electronics.
Healthcare strides
Following concerted efforts since 2018, all of the emirate’s hospitals are now connected to the Malaffi digital platform, which creates a unique record for each patient in the emirate, and allows for information sharing across facilities. There are now 600 million unique clinical records available to 45,645 medical professionals in the emirate. The Abu Dhabi Media Office said the system, which is now expanding to include records from clinics and medical centres, is ensuring the efficiency of healthcare services in the emirate.
Government services
Accessing government services and completing transactions is also much easier today, following the launch and development of the TAMM app. The platform currently includes more than 700 Abu Dhabi Government services across various fields, including education, transport and healthcare, and users can complete most services in under six minutes.
Other tech developments are also transforming agritech and the emirate’s virtual assets.