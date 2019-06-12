Abu Dhabi: A study carried out by the senior counselling team of IVI clinics and released by IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic states that the success rate for In vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatments has been seen to be better for couples who initiated their IVF treatment post Ramadan fasting. As per the findings, better outcomes can be attributed to the couples’ improved physical and emotional state.

“With the digestive system undergoing a complete overhaul, fasting during Ramadan helps detoxify the body naturally, while at the same time optimising weight and delivering an improved body mass index (BMI). All these factors help prepare and put the body into a state where it can better respond to fertility treatments,” said Prof Dr Human Fatemi, Medical Director, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinics.

“The findings of our research back up this assessment, thus giving couples an opportunity to better plan their treatments. I would add that there is no better time to pursue their dream of parenthood than when the body is at its healthiest,” added Prof Dr Human Fatemi.

hile IVI Fertility clinics across the GCC deliver a success rate of 70 per cent — the highest in the region, it is amazing to see that the embryo transfers carried out in June/July 2017, over 74 per cent were successful. Furthermore, data of 2018 goes to show that with embryo transfers done in June/July 2018, the clinics reported a success rate of almost 78 per cent. This increase in success rates has especially been noted during these months,” added Dr Laura Melado, IVF Specialist, IVI Fertility Clinic Abu Dhabi.