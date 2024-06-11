Combining the timeless appeal of a printed newspaper with the convenience of modern technology, the Gulf News e-Paper edition offers our readers a comprehensive blend of local and international news, special features, and insightful commentary.

Optimized for digital reading, the e-Paper is virtually the same as reading a newspaper in your hand. Once you log in, you can see the newspaper as it appeared in print. Browse through the thumbnails for a quick preview of all the pages, then tap/select to open a page and read it.

Read back-dated editions

Missed an edition? Want to see the front page from last week? Not to worry, as your access also allows you to read up to 3 months of earlier editions. Navigate to the date section at the top of the default page, and click/tap on the date to select the edition you want to read.

Gulf News e-Paper

Special e-Paper campaign offer

What was previously available only as part of a print newspaper subscription, can now be purchased as a standalone one-year subscription for AED 99. But for a limited time, we are also running a special offer: a one-year bundle including the e-Paper edition and a digital subscription for only AED 50!

Earn rewards when you purchase our digital plans through any of our rewards partners: SHARE, BOUNZ, or Shukran. Reward points are credited as soon as you complete the transaction.

Corporate Offers

Ensure your valued employees stay updated on global affairs, market insights, and industry trends through Gulf News. Keep your team connected and informed with our coverage, from business analysis to lifestyle features.

For further information or attractive corporate offers, feel free to contact us through any of these channels:

Email: digitalsubscriptions@gulfnews.com

Call us: 600599901 (Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM)