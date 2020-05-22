Many UAE residents abroad have been enquiring about website access issues Image Credit: Picture for illustrative purpose only

ABU DHABI: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has acknowledged the complaints of residents about their inaccessibility of the ICA website and said that the authority has been striving to fix the technical issues as soon as possible, an official from the authority told Gulf News.

Many UAE residents who are stranded outside the country have complained that they are unable to register on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to apply for a permit to enter the country from June 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) had announced that stranded UAE residents can return home as of June 1, provided they register on the site to obtain an entry permit.

The ICA official said they also received many inquiries and complaints of inaccessibility of the website from residents where they can’t register.

“It may be happening due to some technical issues as a large number of people are trying to register at the same time,” said rhe official.

However, the ICA has been striving to fix the technical glitches and make the website operational.

Three days ago, The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced that anyone holding a valid or recently expired UAE residency visa can apply for an entry permit on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website and the government will facilitate their return from June 1. The announcement was made for the benefit of residents who have been stranded in different countries because of coronavirus-related flight suspensions. The decision applies to individuals and families who carry valid residency visas.

Upon entering an email address at the ICA Smart Services System site, it automatically sends back a registeration verification email to complete the procedures.

On clicking “complete registeration”, it redirects to the user to the ICA website where it reads: “Your email has been verified. Please press below button to complete your registration”.

But this green button does not open.

Those stranded and looking to return to the UAE after June can register via the following link to obtain the entry permit: