Dubai: The Sri Lankan Welfare Association (SLWA), popularly known as Sahana hosted a grand Iftar with the help of its Sri Lankan community in the UAE.
More than 5,000 Iftar meals were distributed on April 1 and another 5,000 meals will be given away on April 16.
All these packed meals have been provided by the Food ATM. On April 1, more than 100 volunteers from Sahana and Watani Al Emarat, Serve The City and Dubai Police distributed the meal packs at the Fakkruddin Labour Camp in Muhaisnah, according to the SLWA press release.
SLWA started the Iftar meal project in 2020 and distributed more than 9000 Iftar meals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi last year.