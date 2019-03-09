Driver was driving at 140km/h on underinflated tyres following desert lunch party

Ras Al Khaimah: The vehicle that was involved in a tragic road accident that killed four people in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday was travelling at 140km/hour, Ras Al Khaimah Police have revealed.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammad Al Bahir, head of the Department of Investigation and Traffic Control at Ras Al Khaimah Police, a combination of speeding and low tyre pressure led to tyre burst.

Revealing the details following a preliminary investigation, Al Bashir said that the tyre burst caused the vehicle to swerve uncontrollably for 150 metres, before overturning twice on the side of the road, killing four of the seven passengers.

All seven passengers of the vehicle were close relatives who had gone to the desert after a lunch party on Friday afternoon.

Lt Col Al Bahir said the air pressure reading for the front tyres was 20 psi, while the air pressure for the rear tyres was just 10 psi at the time of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Ebraheim Ali Abdullah, 18, Abdullah Hassan Abdullah, 10 and Mania’Nasser Al Youqobi, 10, all Emiratis, and Pakistani Ebraheim Ali Abbas, 18. The three injured are Emiratis Ahmad Hassan Abdullah, 13, Hamad Ali Abdullah and Saeed Hassan Abdullah, 20.

A funeral prayer was held on Saturday after Fajr prayer. The deceased were buried at the RAK cemetery.