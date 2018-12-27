Dubai: Emirates Airline has exclusively chartered an aircraft for UAE government employees to travel to Jeddah to perform Umrah in the holy city of Makkah, Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.
The initiative was taken under the directive of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“Emirates flight EK 2819, a Boeing 777-300ER adorned with the special “Year of Zayed” livery, carried a full flight of 428 passengers to King Abdulaziz International Airport earlier on Thursday.
Emirates flight EK2822 is scheduled to return to Dubai on December 29,” the Media Office said in a statement.