Son of Indian expat jeweller in UAE dies of sudden cardiac arrest in Dubai

Popular jewellery group director from Kerala, 46, was alone at home when he died

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Jacob Palathumpattu John was popularly known as Arun
Dubai: The son of a popular Indian expat jeweller in the UAE has died of cardiac arrest, his family told Gulf News on Tuesday.

Jacob Palathumpattu John, 46, the eldest son of Babu John, chairman of Sky Jewellery, died at his home in Dubai on Monday late evening, the family said. He is survived by his wife, daughter aged 15, and son aged 12.

Business legacy

Popularly known as Arun, he was also the executive director of the jewellery group in the UAE with diverse business portfolios in Kerala in south India, where the family is from.

Born in Kerala and raised in Doha and Dubai, Arun has been a major decision maker in the company’s operations.

A family member said Arun was alone at his house when the incident happened. "He didn't have any health issues. No diabetes or BP. He was very careful about his body. It was totally unexpected."

Arun’s parents and both brothers are currently in Kerala. “We are all in shock. The entire family is devastated. We will be flying him home once the procedures here are over,” added the family member.

"Our beloved son Arun peacefully departed for his heavenly abode last night," his parents wrote in a social media post.

Tribute and respect

As a mark of respect, all the outlets of the jewellery group, including hotels and textile showrooms in Kerala, were closed on Tuesday, a company representative in Dubai said.

“We will be doing the same here on the day of his funeral,” he added.

Related Topics:
UAEkeralaIndian expatsindiaDubai

