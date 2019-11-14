Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Kamal Puri Nitin Anand and Prof. Mohammad In’airat at the 29th graduation ceremony of Skyline College University in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Skyline College University’s 29th graduation ceremony turned out to be a unique event as three Emirati brothers were honoured on the same day for completing their degrees.

Emirati siblings Abdulla Khaled Mohammad Sharif Al Khoori, Mohammad Khaled Mohammad Sharif Al Khoori and Ahmed Khaled Mohammad Sharif Alkhoori received their graduation degrees on Thursday at the ceremony held at the University City Hall in Sharjah.

For Emirati Moza Ali Shaheen Hamad Alsuwaidi’s family, the graduation ceremony was also a special one. Her mother is currently taking a Master’s Degree in Human Resource at the same university and witnessed her daughter’s graduation. Moza who completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Finance was among the 350 students from 25 countries who graduated from Skyline University Collegee (SUC) for the academic year 2018-2019.

Nigerians Abdulkadir Salihu Muhammad (Bachelor’s Degree in Finance) and Ali Salihu Muhammad (Bachelor’s Degree in International Business) were also among the siblings who graduated on Thursday.

Also, Jordanian sisters Diana Baha Issa Abualshar and Jouliana Baha Issa Abualshar both completed bachelors' degrees in Travel and Tourism at the same time.

“We decided to join Skyline together because we knew that we can find our way to a successful future. Skyline is the passport to our success as what we learnt here is very valuable for our careers,” said Diana.

The graduating students received their awards from Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, Founder Chairman of the SUC Kamal Puri; vice chairman and Chair of the Executive Counci Nitin Anand, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mohammad In’airat.

Congratulating the students Puri said: “Keep in mind your contribution to the society. Each one of us can make a difference by what we do.”