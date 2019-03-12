Event was held to welcome athletes participating in the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi

Sharjah: Over 150 participants of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 were welcomed here at the Skyline University College (SUC).

The interactive day at the SUC campus in Shrajah was held on Sunday as part of initiatives to fulfill SUC’s corporate social responsibility.

University students interacted with the determined players.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Human Resource Department, was present, along with the SUC management, to welcome the participants.

Skyline students prepared various activities, including singing and dance performances.

SUC Dean, Prof. Mohammad In’airat and several faculty members also participated in a traditional dance.

The special athletes participated in the events and fun games.

The interactive day was organised by SUC’s Services Committee in partnership with the National Executive Committee of the Emirate of Sharjah for the Special Olympics 2019 and the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to show support to the multi-sport event for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is one of the world’s largest sports and humanitarian events this year, in which 7,000 athletes from more than 170 countries will compete in 24 officially-sanctioned Olympic-style sports from March 14 to 21 this year.

