More than 2,300 companies from 64 countries are taking part in the exhibition in UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday visited the Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Twitter/DMO

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE Government places the highest priority on ensuring the country has a strong healthcare sector.

The exceptional level of commitment displayed by the UAE’s medical personnel in serving the community during the recent crisis combined with a robust infrastructure helped the nation’s healthcare sector rise to the challenge and safeguard the society’s health and wellbeing, he noted.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came during his visit today to the 46th edition of the Arab Health Exhibition, accompanied by the Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; the Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and the Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event, the largest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with the participation of 2,300 exhibitors from 64 countries.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness with the resumption of in-person events and conferences in Dubai, which was made possible thanks to the wide-range of precautionary measures implemented to ensure a healthy and safe environment for participants. He further stressed the importance of these events in strengthening Dubai’s economy.

Key regional hub

“Dubai is a key regional hub for leading global conferences and exhibitions. It provides a safe environment for people to meet and exchange insights and knowledge. Events hosted in the city provide opportunities to forge partnerships that will ensure a quick recovery from the pandemic. Our goal is to create an environment where people can contribute to building a better tomorrow for the region and the world.”

Sheikh Mohammed added: “The health and wellbeing of citizens, residents and visitors is one of our highest priorities. It is a duty we ensure to fulfill at all times and under all circumstances. We have highly-qualified national talents, partnerships with leading global medical institutions as well as clear plans to ensure all members of the community can receive world-class medical treatments.”

Latest medical technologies

During his visit to Arab Health 2021, His Highness toured the exhibition area, which featured pavilions representing 30 countries, who showcased their diagnostic and treatment services and equipment. The event also included a showcase of the latest medical technologies, initiatives and treatment programmes by leading global healthcare institutions. The exhibition also provided a platform to display revolutionary technologies being used to enhance patient care, such as AI, big data analysis and machine learning, as well as the latest global efforts in combating the pandemic.

The tour was also attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Head of Ceremonies for the Vice President and Prime Minister; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

Medlab Middle East

Sheikh Mohammed also toured the exhibition area of Medlab Middle East 2021, which was held simultaneously with Arab Heath 2021 with the participation of 250 exhibitors from around the world.