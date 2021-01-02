100-year-old Al Muhairi died on Saturday and his death was announced by his son

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with Emirati veteran Aqeeda Ali Al Muhairi Image Credit: Twitter/

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has expressed his sorrow over the death of Aqeeda Ali Al Muhairi, a veteran Emirati who spent his life treating people using traditional medicines for free.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Aqeeda Ali Al Muhairi was a loyal and honorable son of the UAE, who served his country with distinction for decades. My heartfelt condolences go to his family and relatives. May God have mercy on him”.

The 100-year-old Al Muhairi died today (Saturday) and his death was announced by his son on twitter. The cause of death is still unknown and the funeral prayers is yet to be announced. Al Muhairi was one of the exceptional individuals who were honoured by the Abu Dhabi Awards in 2015.

Sheikh Mohamed used to visit Al Muhairi at his residence to check on his health.

Born around 1920 in Al Ain, Aqeeda Ali Al Muhairi was independent from a young age due to the passing of his parents. As a young man, he tried his hand at a number of jobs such as pearl diving and agriculture, before deciding on the profession of traditional medicine, at the age of 20.

In the past, without the option of hospitals and general healthcare, even the simplest diseases were capable of destroying people’s lives. At that time, the need for traditional folk medicine was of paramount importance.

Learning the art of traditional medicine from his grandmother, he has since dedicated the last 70 years to healing people from across the community. Significantly, he always offered his services for free, only accepting donations from those who could afford to do so.

Over the years, Aqeeda formed an intimate knowledge of treatments for more than 50 different diseases, and he has cared for thousands patients in that time.

Aqeeda is also considered to have a wide knowledge of the sciences, culture and society. In particular, he is well recognized for his foremost knowledge of the familial and tribal roots of the Emirates and the geography of the land of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.