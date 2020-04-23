Sheikh Hamdan shared a story by an expat in the UAE on Twitter

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council shared a heart warming story out of the UAE on Thursday on Twitter.

He captioned his tweet: "In the UAE, we are one family and no one is a foreigner."

The story Sheikh Hamdan shared is that of a Dubai expat who goes by the name Sam Dannoura. His post details, "My 94-year-old father lives in International City, he keeps an oxygen cylinder just for emergencies, he was out of oxygen and I couldn't refill for him because of the lockdown..."

Dannoura's post explains that he contacted the Dubai Community Development Authority for help and a person named Jamal was assigned to him. Not only did Jamal go all the way to Dannoura's home, fill his father's gas cylinder and offer to bring anything else required, he told Dannoura: 'You are no foreigners here, this is your home and your father is like my father'.

Sheikh Hamdan shared Dannoura's post repeating his and Jamal's message of oneness in the UAE.