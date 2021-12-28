Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah emirate’s 2022 general budget has been approved at Dh34.422 billion, up two per cent from last year.

The approval came from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The 2022 budget will create around 1,000 new jobs for Emirati graduates, said Walid Al Sayegh, director-general of the Central Finance Department, during the live ‘Direct Line’ programme on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio on Tuesday.

Biggest share

Infrastructure spending occupies 44 per cent of the total budget, while 27 per cent is set for the economic development sector, and 21 per cent for the social development sector.

The budget reflects the interest of the Ruler of Sharjah to provide social support and aid to those who are entitled to it, at 11 per cent of the total general budget, which sees an increase of three per cent of this share when compared to its allocation in the 2021 budget.

'Completing the march in excellence'

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, said: "The Sharjah government budget for the year 2022 came under the directives and blessing of [the Ruler of Sharjah] to complete the emirate's march in achieving the highest levels of excellence, success and sustainable development in all sectors and fields. This issue is to build on what has been achieved through a long journey in the development of man and place, according to His Highness’s insightful vision.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed added: "The new year's budget, which exceeded Dh34 billion and increased in quantity and quality over the previous year, means for all of us to be up to the responsibility to contribute to each of his position, his role and his job in continuing to advance Sharjah in a manner that befits and deserves it from us, and for a better future with the wise leadership of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who supports without limits for all qualitative projects in all cultural, scientific and knowledge fields and in the world of investment, environment, welfare and prosperity for all, and the follow-up of [Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi] Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop all areas and services and the implementation of various projects according to the best standards that reflect on the stability and cohesion of society.”